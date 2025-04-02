Governor KP Expresses Good Wishes For President Zardari’s Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 11:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently unwell.
“I pray to Almighty Allah to bless President Asif Ali Zardari with the best of health and strength,” Kundi said in a statement.
He further emphasized that not only the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but the entire nation is praying for the President’s recovery.
“InshaAllah, with the prayers of the people, the President will regain his health soon,” he added.
It is worth mentioning here that President Zardari is following his diagnosis with Covid-19.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Several injured in Karachi passenger bus accident44 seconds ago
-
Prayer gathering held for health well being of President Asif Ali Zardari50 seconds ago
-
World Autism Awareness Day observed on April 211 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses good wishes for President Zardari’s health11 minutes ago
-
Four including 3 children die ,4 injured in two different incidents31 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Fitr observed with fervour in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Kamber police 03 arrested in Case of murder.1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PML-N President, Punjab CM2 hours ago
-
14,632 ton waste disposed of during Eid days2 hours ago
-
All reservation of coalition partner to be removed through talks: Malik2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Bilawal2 hours ago
-
AJK SCBA urges global intervention as India cracks down on Kashmiri rights2 hours ago