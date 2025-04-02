Governor KP expresses good wishes for President Zardari’s health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently unwell.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to bless President Asif Ali Zardari with the best of health and strength,” Kundi said in a statement.

He further emphasized that not only the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but the entire nation is praying for the President’s recovery.

“InshaAllah, with the prayers of the people, the President will regain his health soon,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that President Zardari is following his diagnosis with Covid-19.