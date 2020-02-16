Governor KP expresses grief over death of PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor said Naeem-ul-Haq was asset for the party.

The Governor in his condolence message prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.