Governor KP expresses grief over demise of Sarfaraz Domki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed his condolence over the death of Provincial Minister for Local Government Balochistan, Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki.

In a condolence message, Governor Kundi described Domki's death as tragic and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Governor Kundi prayed to Allah grants the deceased, Sarfraz Domki, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous (Heaven).

He also offered his prayers for patience and strength for the family of the late Sarfraz Domki during this difficult time.

