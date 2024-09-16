Open Menu

Governor KP Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Sarfaraz Domki

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Governor KP expresses grief over demise of Sarfaraz Domki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed his condolence over the death of Provincial Minister for Local Government Balochistan, Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki.

In a condolence message, Governor Kundi described Domki's death as tragic and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Governor Kundi prayed to Allah grants the deceased, Sarfraz Domki, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous (Heaven).

He also offered his prayers for patience and strength for the family of the late Sarfraz Domki during this difficult time.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Family Government

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

50 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan