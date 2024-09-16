Governor KP Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Sarfaraz Domki
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed his condolence over the death of Provincial Minister for Local Government Balochistan, Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki.
In a condolence message, Governor Kundi described Domki's death as tragic and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Governor Kundi prayed to Allah grants the deceased, Sarfraz Domki, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous (Heaven).
He also offered his prayers for patience and strength for the family of the late Sarfraz Domki during this difficult time.
APP/ash/
