Governor KP expresses optimism for Pakistan’s victory against India

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed high hopes for Pakistan’s triumph in the much-anticipated Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India, terming it a historic sporting showdown.

The Governor said that he was confident that the Pakistani cricket team would bring immense joy to the nation by securing a remarkable victory.

He described the Pakistan-India clash as a historic moment and expressed the hope that the team would deliver an outstanding performance against their traditional rivals.

Kundi said that people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country were fervently supporting and praying for the team’s success.

“Pakistan’s dominance in the Asia Cup would be a great historic honor for the nation,” he added.