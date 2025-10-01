- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor KP extends congratulations to China on 76th National Day, highlights strong bilateral ties
Governor KP Extends Congratulations To China On 76th National Day, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese leadership and the people on the occasion of China’s 76th National Day
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese leadership and the people on the occasion of China’s 76th National Day.
In his message, the Governor said that Pakistan-China friendship has withstood the test of time and is built on mutual trust and brotherhood between the peoples of both nations.
He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always played a central role in strengthening these ties.
He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the enduring relationship with China, which was further strengthened by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added, are carrying this legacy forward.
Governor Kundi said that China has stood by Pakistan during testing times, including the recent Pakistan-India conflict, and the PPP leadership has consistently valued its relations with the Chinese leadership.
He underlined that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a guarantee of a bright future for both nations, bringing not only economic stability to the region but also deeper people-to-people connectivity.
He further expressed his resolve that development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with China’s cooperation would bring prosperity to the people of the province.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed the timeless strength of Pakistan-China relations, saying the friendship is “deeper than the ocean, higher than the Himalayas, and sweeter than honey,” and will endure for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
Public trust key to policing: CPO
GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner
ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations
Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC
Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tribu ..
Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders
Murderer at large arrested
IHC instructs AGP to nominate officer for briefing on missing person issue
7 Suspects held, narcotics seized in DIKhan police action
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA52 minutes ago
-
Public trust key to policing: CPO52 minutes ago
-
GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner52 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations52 minutes ago
-
Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC52 minutes ago
-
Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani58 minutes ago
-
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis58 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tributes to security forc ..58 minutes ago
-
Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders58 minutes ago
-
Murderer at large arrested58 minutes ago
-
IHC instructs AGP to nominate officer for briefing on missing person issue50 minutes ago
-
7 Suspects held, narcotics seized in DIKhan police action2 minutes ago