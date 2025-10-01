Open Menu

Governor KP Extends Congratulations To China On 76th National Day, Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:36 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese leadership and the people on the occasion of China’s 76th National Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese leadership and the people on the occasion of China’s 76th National Day.

In his message, the Governor said that Pakistan-China friendship has withstood the test of time and is built on mutual trust and brotherhood between the peoples of both nations.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always played a central role in strengthening these ties.

He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the enduring relationship with China, which was further strengthened by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added, are carrying this legacy forward.

Governor Kundi said that China has stood by Pakistan during testing times, including the recent Pakistan-India conflict, and the PPP leadership has consistently valued its relations with the Chinese leadership.

He underlined that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a guarantee of a bright future for both nations, bringing not only economic stability to the region but also deeper people-to-people connectivity.

He further expressed his resolve that development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with China’s cooperation would bring prosperity to the people of the province.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed the timeless strength of Pakistan-China relations, saying the friendship is “deeper than the ocean, higher than the Himalayas, and sweeter than honey,” and will endure for generations to come.

