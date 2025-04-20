Governor KP Extends Easter Greetings, Emphasizes Peace, Tolerance, Unity
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community across Pakistan.
In his message, the Governor described Easter as a celebration carrying the beautiful message of peace, love, brotherhood, and service to humanity.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that Easter teaches lessons of social harmony, tolerance, and respect for each other's beliefs, which are the foundations of a peaceful and prosperous society.
He said that Pakistan is a beautiful cradle of diverse religions, cultures, and ethnicities, where traditions of mutual respect and equality are promoted.
He praised the Christian community’s exemplary contributions to the development of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and social services, noting that the entire nation holds their efforts in high regard.
The Governor added that the Governor House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always kept its doors open for minorities, organizing seminars on interfaith and inter-sectarian harmony.
He mentioned that upon assuming office, he met with leaders of various religious communities in Peshawar and visited their places of worship.
Governor Kundi stressed that it is a collective responsibility to promote religious tolerance, national unity, and brotherhood to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the country.
APP/ash/
