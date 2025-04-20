Open Menu

Governor KP Extends Easter Greetings, Emphasizes Peace, Tolerance, Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community across Pakistan.

In his message, the Governor described Easter as a celebration carrying the beautiful message of peace, love, brotherhood, and service to humanity.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that Easter teaches lessons of social harmony, tolerance, and respect for each other's beliefs, which are the foundations of a peaceful and prosperous society.

He said that Pakistan is a beautiful cradle of diverse religions, cultures, and ethnicities, where traditions of mutual respect and equality are promoted.

He praised the Christian community’s exemplary contributions to the development of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and social services, noting that the entire nation holds their efforts in high regard.

The Governor added that the Governor House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always kept its doors open for minorities, organizing seminars on interfaith and inter-sectarian harmony.

He mentioned that upon assuming office, he met with leaders of various religious communities in Peshawar and visited their places of worship.

Governor Kundi stressed that it is a collective responsibility to promote religious tolerance, national unity, and brotherhood to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the country.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

10 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan