Governor KP Faisal Karim Khan Kundi Administered Oath Of Newly-elected Office-bearer Of KP Journalists Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The newly-elected office-bearer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakhtun) Journalists Association of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took oath here on Monday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Khan Kundi administered oath to the newly-elected cabinet.

National Press Club Islamabad President, Secretary and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion the Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi extended felicitation to the newly elected office bearers for taking oath as the Association’s body members.

He said that journalists always played a pivotal role in creating awareness. Later, a musical program was also arranged at NPC.

