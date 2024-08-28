Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Data Darbar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Data Darbar, the shrine of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Hajveri, commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh
Faisal Karim Kundi laid a ‘chaddar’ of flowers on the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh, and they along with devotees also prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan and durable peace in the country.
Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah.
The KP Governor had a meeting with the Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed Virk who briefed him about the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.
Faisal Karim Kundi extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world in connection with 981st Urs which concluded on Monday.
Later on, Faisal Karim also distributed “Langar” (free meal) among the devotees.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'5 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted6 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation6 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition6 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister6 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts6 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts6 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)6 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago