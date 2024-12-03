Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Data Darbar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited Data Darbar, the shrine of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Hajveri, commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.
Faisal Karim Kundi laid a ‘chaddar’ of flowers on the grave and along with devotees also prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan and durable peace in the country.
Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah.
Later on, Faisal Karim also distributed “Langar” (free meal) among the devotees.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the significance of spiritual figures and sacred sites as an integral part of the country's cultural and social heritage. He emphasized their role in providing spiritual solace to people and fostering social harmony.
