Governor KP for improving education system on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Thursday underlined the need of improving and generalizing the education system on priority basis.

While addressing the Annual Swearing-in Ceremony of Pakistan Chamber of Education, he said that private public sector partnership is essential for quality education.

Private educational institutions can revolutionize by improving quality, he said adding that sitting together can solve many problems.

On this occasion, newly elected office bearers of Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, besides district, divisional presidents, executive members and advisory council were sworn in.

In the swearing-in ceremony, former Senator and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul- Haque, Sardar Shah Jahan Yusuf, Parliamentary Leader of the Provincial Assembly (KPK), Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Member National Assembly Daniyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary Information and Broadcasting, MNA Miss Sahar Kamran, Madam Zia Batool Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, Hasan Saqlain Additional Secretary Ministry of Education, Dr. Shahid Saroya Director General Pakistan Institute of Education also spoke on the occasion.

Former Senator and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul- Haque said that a strong nation is guarantor of safe future of the country.

The enemy is trying to weaken the faith of Muslims, he added.

Pakistan Chamber of Education's outstanding achievement in a limited time is to bring the private sector together and highlight their issues, he added.

Daniyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting said that without modern technology, developed countries cannot compete.

Equipping children with education is a great act, he said and added the teacher brings out the hidden potential in the child through character building.

Member National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmad, also highlighted the importance of education and steps being taken by the incumbent government to promote it.

Chairperson PEIRA Miss Zia Batool said that private educational institutions are playing an active role in increasing the literacy rate and I will play my role in providing relief to them. "The performance of Pakistan Chamber of Education is exemplary and commendable".

Member of the National Assembly, Sahar Kamran said that an educated civilized society can face the challenges of the 21st century.

Dr. Hassan Saqlain, Dr. Shahid Saroya said that Pakistan is facing multiple challenges in education sector and urged the relevant authorities to focus on training of the younger generation with quality education.

The host, Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, President Chamber of Education Islamabad emphasized that a comprehensive plan should be set up in collaboration with private educational institutions to achieve the goals of literacy rate.

Former presidents of Pakistan Chamber of Education Haji Muhammad Ashfaq Waraich and Muhammad Bashir Hattar said that private educational institutions, which carry 60 percent of the educational burden and provide employment to millions of people, are suffering from immense difficulties and problems.

On this occasion, the newly elected President Muhammad Asif took the oath along with his colleagues. While district, divisional presidents and members of Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir also took oath.