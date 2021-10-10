UrduPoint.com

Governor KP Grieved Over Death Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Governor Shah Farman paid tribute to the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he will be remembered with golden words.

Governor Shah Farman expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

