Governor KP hails successful test of Abdali missile

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday congratulated the nation, armed forces, scientists, and engineers on the successful test of Pakistan’s Abdali missile, which has a range of 450 kilometers.

Calling it a “remarkable addition to national defense,” Governor Kundi said the successful launch demonstrates the operational readiness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces.

He emphasized that this achievement strengthens Pakistan’s defensive capabilities and sends a clear message to adversaries.

“Let no enemy be mistaken Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning to India, the Governor added, “If India tries to impose war, Pakistan will respond with full strength and deliver a decisive response.”