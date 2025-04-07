Governor KP, HEC Chairman Discuss Establishment Of Skills University Campus In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, met with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at his residence here on Monday
The meeting focused on matters related to the establishment of a campus of the National Skills University in Dera Ismail Khan.
Professor Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor of Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu was also present in the meeting who has been appointed as the Project Director for the proposed university campus.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of promoting education in the southern districts of the province and expressed confidence that the Kalam Bibi Institute would play a vital role in providing quality education and training in the region.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad praised the Governor’s vision for educational development and assured full support from the HEC.
During the meeting, it was also decided that HEC would support the installation of AstroTurf at Gomal University’s hockey ground and that one match of the upcoming international hockey event organized by HEC would be held in Peshawar.
Progress on the establishment of an Air University campus in DI Khan was also reviewed on this occasion.
The participants discussed initiatives to broaden the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s youth, including inter-provincial study tours and the promotion of joint academic and extracurricular activities among universities across the country.
