Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited Lok Virsa Family Festival held in Islamabad and highlighted the cultural richness and diversity of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited Lok Virsa Family Festival held in Islamabad and highlighted the cultural richness and diversity of the country.

He also visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh pavilions. He was accompanied by the Minister for sports and Culture of Sindh, Syed Zulfiqar Shah.

During his visit, the Governor was presented with a traditional Chitrali cap and shawl by GM Sajjad Hamid, and Umar Arshad Khan Director of the Tourism Authority.

Governor Kundi took a keen interest in the various stalls set up by artisans from different regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh including stalls showcasing intricate embroidery work and beautifully crafted wooden items.

The Governor particularly appreciated the stalls displaying the famous Jandri craft from Dera Ismail Khan.

At these stalls, he sampled a traditional dish Sobat (Penda), and praised the stall owner Saeed, for preserving this regional delicacy.

He also visited the Pashto music stalls, where he met with artists and applauded their performances. Additionally, he took a moment to enjoy a cup of traditional Peshawari Kehwa at one of the stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in talent and cultural heritage.

He urged people to unite in order to bring back the vibrant spirit of the province.

The event saw many visitors, including children and local residents, taking selfies with the Governor, expressing their joy at his presence.

The Governor also appreciated the arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Development Authority for the successful setup of the pavilion.

Overall, the Governor's visit highlighted the cultural richness and diversity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while also promoting the province's tourism and craftsmanship at the national level.

Talking to media after the visit, the Governor highlighted the significance of cultural festivals in promoting the rich heritage and skills of different areas.

He pointed out that many such festivals have been held, showcasing the provinces culture and artistry.

Kundi emphasized that similar events are crucial for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, not only to foster a positive image of the province but also to counter terrorism.

He commended the Lok Virsa administration for organizing the event and said the presence of pavilions representing various regions, including Gilgit, Kashmir, and other parts of Pakistan, which allowed for the celebration of the country’s diverse cultures.

“Such activities not only offer entertainment but also bring the country’s skills and crafts to the world stage,” he added.

The Governor also stressed the importance of promoting such cultural events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reduce terrorism in the region.

He asserted that the province is not a land of terrorists or extremists, but home to great individuals and talented people.

Regarding the ongoing situation of terrorism in the province, he expressed concern, calling it a worrying issue that needs serious attention to improve the country's international image.

Commenting on the political situation in the province, Governor Kundi remarked on the establishment of two parallel governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the arrival of Bushra Bibi.

Addressing a question about the upcoming protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24, Kundi described it as a "misguided call" and suggested that there could be more protests in the future.

While affirming that protesting is a democratic right, he stressed the need for political stability in the country, adding that it is more important to protect the nation from chaos and unrest.

Governor Kundi concluded by saying that the leaders of political parties must play a constructive role for the stability and peace of the country to prevent it from facing further challenges.