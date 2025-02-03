Open Menu

Governor KP Highlights CPEC’s Role In Regional Prosperity, Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only a transformative project for Pakistan’s overall economic growth but also a gateway to a new era of prosperity for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Speaking to Amjad Aziz Malik, Administrator of the Chinese cultural center China Window, during their meeting at the Governor’s House, Kundi stressed the importance of public awareness regarding CPEC’s positive impacts.

He said that seminars and workshops are essential to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure public engagement with the project’s benefits.

The Governor lauded the upcoming three-day international seminar on CPEC, scheduled for April, as a commendable initiative.

He recommended inviting CPEC investors to participate in the event, as their experiences and insights could play a pivotal role in educating and inspiring the public.

Governor Kundi assured full support and cooperation to China Window organizers, saying that the seminar’s success could significantly boost international investor confidence and promote further investment in Peshawar and other regions of the province.

Earlier, Amjad Aziz Malik briefed the Governor about the joint collaboration between the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) and China Window to organize the CPEC International Seminar from April 15-17 in Peshawar. The event will host 250 delegates from Pakistan and several other countries.

The delegates will visit the Special Economic Zone and engage in discussions with local investors, creating opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

