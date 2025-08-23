Governor KP highlights Kashmir issue at European Forums

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the central secretariat of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in Brussels, where he lauded the efforts of Chairman Ali Raza Syed and his team for raising awareness on the Kashmir issue across Europe.

During the visit, Governor Kundi presented appreciation shields to Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed and senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Saddique Ahmed Khan for their contributions in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris at high-level European institutions and through continent-wide campaigns.

Senior journalist and Voice of America’s Pakistan representative, Ali Furqan, along with senior journalist Mohsin Raza Khan, were also present. On this occasion, the opening ceremony of Ali Farhan’s book “9 May to 8 February” was held, and a copy was presented to the Governor.

As part of his Brussels visit, Governor Kundi also met former Prime Minister of Belgium and current Member of the European Parliament, Elio Di Rupo, in Mons.

Discussions focused on the Kashmir issue, India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and the recent devastating floods in Pakistan triggered by cloudbursts and climate change. Elio Di Rupo assured cooperation on climate-related challenges, pledged to mobilize aid for flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and vowed to raise the matter of the Indus Waters Treaty in the European Parliament.

Governor Kundi emphasized that without a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute, peace and prosperity in South Asia would remain elusive.

He also briefed the former Belgian Prime Minister on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistan’s challenges in coping with climate change.

The Governor’s engagements in Belgium also included a dinner hosted in his honor by Pakistan Peoples Party Belgium leader Malik Ajmal in Antwerp, and a ceremony in Ghent, where discussions were held on the impact of recent floods in Pakistan.

Looking ahead, Governor Kundi will participate as the guest of honor at an international conference titled “Jammu and Kashmir in the Current International Political Scenario” at the European Press Club in Brussels on Saturday.

The event, organized by KCEU, will be attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi, European experts, intellectuals, and prominent personalities.

On the occasion, Belgian journalist Cédric Gerbehaye’s book “Kashmir: Wait and See”, featuring photographs and narratives on Kashmir, will also be presented.

Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed said the upcoming conference holds great significance in the backdrop of the recent war between Pakistan and India and the failure of India’s propaganda on Kashmir. He expressed confidence that the event would further enhance awareness about the rights of Kashmiris across Europe.

APP/ash