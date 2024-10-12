- Home
Governor KP Holds Meeting With Russian Ambassador; Emphasizes On Religious Tourism, Bilateral Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday met with Russian Ambassador H.E. Mr. Albert P. Khorev to discuss enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly focusing on the promotion of religious tourism.
Governor Faisal Kundi highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to over 2,000 religious sites that could attract international tourists.
He emphasized the need to strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations in trade, economy, education, culture, and tourism.
Kundi expressed a desire to increase collaboration with Russia in youth and women's initiatives, proposing an event in Peshawar to foster connections between the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Russia.
The discussion also included the establishment of sister city relations between Peshawar and Russian cities.
Additionally, the Governor talked about reviving the Russian Language Center established at University of Peshawar in 2018.
He suggested inviting scholars from Central Asia and Russia in the future to highlight shared cultural, artistic, and historical values.
He expressed the aim of engaging youth through dialogue, poetry, music, and culture to combat violence.
Kundi proposed inviting Russian scholars and ensuring the implementation of a 2020 agreement between the Peshawar Museum and the Moscow Museum of Oriental Studies, which had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, the Russian Ambassador suggested organizing exhibitions on art and artificial intelligence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He welcomed the Governor's sentiments and proposals, saying that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fortunate to have a capable and visionary leader like Kundi.
He added that such positive leadership is essential for a nation's development and prosperity, and that Pakistanis in Russia, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, play a vital role in showcasing Pakistan's positive image through their expertise.
Both sides agreed to continue advancing public development and prosperity projects in the future.
