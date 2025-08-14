Governor KP hosts a Flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House, Peshawar, on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi performing the flag hoisting.

The event was attended by the Consul Generals of the United States, Iran and Afghanistan in Peshawar, along with the Governor's House staff and other distinguished guests. The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by a salute presented by the police.

Following the flag hoisting, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Governor Kundi, accompanied by the Consul Generals of the three countries, also cut a cake to celebrate the national occasion.

Extending heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation, Governor Kundi said, “I warmly congratulate the people of Pakistan on our 78th Independence Day. I am also grateful to the Consul Generals of our friendly nations, the United States, Iran and Afghanistan, for their participation and their expression of love for the people of Pakistan.”

On behalf of their respective nations, the Consul Generals conveyed congratulations to the people of Pakistan on this historic day.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in his message, extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, calling it a day of pride, unity, and remembrance of the sacrifices that secured freedom.

“In the Battle of Truth, Pakistan not only shattered India’s arrogance but also defended its borders and independence with full strength,” Governor Kundi said, adding that the entire world witnessed the unity, determination, and high spirit of the Pakistani nation in safeguarding the country’s integrity.

He described August 14 as a symbol of Pakistan’s freedom, sovereignty, and national identity, reminding us that the dream of an independent homeland was realized through the relentless struggle and sacrifices of the forefathers.

“To ensure Pakistan’s development, peace, and prosperity, we must embrace the spirit of unity, hard work, and sacrifice,” he emphasized.

The Governor highlighted that today, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the whole nation, celebrate the joy of freedom and sovereignty, standing firmly alongside the armed forces for the dignity and independence of the country.

“Let us all play our role in making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful country,” Governor Kundi urged, paying tribute to the leaders and heroes who devoted their lives to the nation’s independence.