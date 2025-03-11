Governor KP hosts joint meeting of PML-N, PPP to formulate strategy for peace, development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A joint meeting of leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday on formulating a joint strategy to ensure sustainable peace and overall development in the province.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in the province, addressing key concerns such as law and order, economic challenges, and political instability.

Senior PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, participated in the meeting. From PPP, provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, provincial general secretary Shuja Khanzada, and Parliamentary leader Ahmad Karim Kundi were in attendance.

The meeting was convened on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Leaders of both parties expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in KP, emphasizing the urgent need for measures to restore peace and stability.

The leaders also agreed to engage like-minded political parties in consultations to strengthen collaborative efforts for the province’s progress.

The meeting further underscored the importance of continued dialogue and consultation between the two major political parties to address the province’s issues effectively.

The leaders paid tribute to law enforcement agencies for their sacrifices in combating terrorism and maintaining security. They also honored the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.

Additionally, the meeting criticized the KP government's lack of response to the escalating security concerns, describing it as a matter of grave concern.

Both parties vowed to keep a close watch on the situation and work together for the province's betterment through collective political efforts.