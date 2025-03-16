Governor KP Hosts Sehri For Sweet Homes Orphans
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday hosted a special Sehri for the orphaned children of Sweet Homes here at a local hotel.
The heartfelt and spiritual gathering was attended by Sweet Homes CEO Zamurd Khan, members of the business community, poets, writers, social personalities, and other distinguished guests. The children of Sweet Homes also participated in the event.
Before Sehri, a spiritual Sufi music session was held, where Qawwals recited Naats creating an atmosphere of devotion and tranquility. Additionally, a documentary showcasing the efforts of Sweet Homes in providing education, training, and welfare to orphaned children was screened.
Sweet Homes CEO Zamurd Khan expressed his gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, saying that his gesture was not only a source of encouragement for orphaned children but also sent a positive message to society about the importance of helping those in need.
He highlighted that Sweet Homes is providing quality education, accommodation, and essential facilities to orphaned boys and girls from different regions of Pakistan, ensuring they have a bright future and can contribute to the country's development.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised Zamurd Khan and Sweet Homes for their services, emphasizing that caring for orphaned and destitute children is a noble act. He said that those who serve humanity are truly blessed.
The Governor urged philanthropists, business figures, and other segments of society to follow Zamurd Khan’s example and step forward to support needy children, enabling them to lead secure and prosperous lives.
He stressed that education and character building are crucial in shaping these children into productive citizens, and Sweet Homes is playing a commendable role in this mission.
At the end of the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi shared Sehri with the children of Sweet Homes and engaged in informal conversations with them. The children spoke about their educational journey and aspirations for the future, to which the Governor responded with words of encouragement, advising them to focus on their education for a brighter tomorrow.
APP/ash/
