Governor KP inaugurates 'Education Expo' in Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, inaugurated Pakistan's largest educational exhibition, The News Education Expo 2024, and said that educational exhibitions is a positive step for promoting education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, inaugurated Pakistan's largest educational exhibition, The news Education Expo 2024, and said that educational exhibitions is a positive step for promoting education in the province.

The Expo was organized by the Jang Media Group here at Shiraz Arena on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Senator Sarmad Ali, Managing Director of the Jang Media Group, President of Peshawar Press Club and Bureau Chief of Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, Regional Marketing Head of Jang Media Group Haroon Khan, and other officials.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the expo, as a commendable initiative for promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and guiding students.

He, along with the Jang Media Group administration, inspected the various stalls set up by universities from the province, national and international educational institutions, and other exhibits.

He also engaged with educational experts and other attendees to gather information, encouraging participating students and taking photographs with them.

Talking to media, the Governor emphasized that organizing such educational exhibitions was a positive step for promoting education in the province. He commended the Jang Media Group's administration for their efforts and highlighted that the Expo provided students with opportunities to explore educational institutions under one roof, both locally and internationally.

The Governor said that the Jang Group, in addition to its journalistic responsibilities, had been actively contributing to social services, including guiding students in the educational field.

He expressed the confidence that the Expo would help students make informed decisions about their futures and assured his full support for such positive initiatives.