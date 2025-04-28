Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the organization.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Anthony Naveed, former caretaker provincial minister Adnan Jalil, CEO of Freedom Gate Prosperity Muhammad Anwar, Chairperson of NAVTTC Gulmeena Bilal, and other prominent social figures.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Anwar briefed the attendees on the aims and objectives of the institution and extended heartfelt thanks to the Governor for his presence as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the administration on the inauguration and lauded the establishment of Freedom Gate Prosperity as a commendable initiative.

He emphasized that civil society organizations play a crucial role in bridging developmental gaps in the country.

He said that Freedom Gate Prosperity carries forward the remarkable 25-year legacy of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current challenges, including climate change, inequality, and digital deprivation, he stressed the importance of community-led, people-centered initiatives.

The Governor appreciated Freedom Gate Prosperity's focus on community empowerment, environmental initiatives, youth engagement, and access to digital resources, calling it a step in the right direction.

He urged the institution to build strong partnerships with the government, private sector, educational institutions, media, and other NGOs to amplify its positive impact.