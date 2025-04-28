Open Menu

Governor KP Inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the organization.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Anthony Naveed, former caretaker provincial minister Adnan Jalil, CEO of Freedom Gate Prosperity Muhammad Anwar, Chairperson of NAVTTC Gulmeena Bilal, and other prominent social figures.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Anwar briefed the attendees on the aims and objectives of the institution and extended heartfelt thanks to the Governor for his presence as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the administration on the inauguration and lauded the establishment of Freedom Gate Prosperity as a commendable initiative.

He emphasized that civil society organizations play a crucial role in bridging developmental gaps in the country.

He said that Freedom Gate Prosperity carries forward the remarkable 25-year legacy of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current challenges, including climate change, inequality, and digital deprivation, he stressed the importance of community-led, people-centered initiatives.

The Governor appreciated Freedom Gate Prosperity's focus on community empowerment, environmental initiatives, youth engagement, and access to digital resources, calling it a step in the right direction.

He urged the institution to build strong partnerships with the government, private sector, educational institutions, media, and other NGOs to amplify its positive impact.

Recent Stories

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

58 seconds ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

1 minute ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

1 minute ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

1 minute ago
 Effective Polio surveillance continues

Effective Polio surveillance continues

50 seconds ago
 All options available to defuse tension created by ..

All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..

52 seconds ago
NPC to host free medical camp on April 29

NPC to host free medical camp on April 29

53 seconds ago
 Goods transporters call off protest following succ ..

Goods transporters call off protest following successful negotiations with Sindh ..

55 seconds ago
 Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity In ..

Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute

56 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banni ..

28 minutes ago
 ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applica ..

ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections

28 minutes ago
 Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine ..

Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan