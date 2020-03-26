UrduPoint.com
Governor KP Inaugurates Telemedicine Services In KMU

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:36 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday inaugurated telemedicine services in the premises of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar during his visit here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday inaugurated telemedicine services in the premises of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar during his visit here.

The telemedicine services would provide first hand information and guidance to the doctors and people of far-flung areas about various treatments. Governor KP Shah Farman also lauded the installation of the telemedicine services at Khyber Medical University, which was aimed at extending the specialty services to the remote areas of the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that the current situation in KMU's meeting of telemedicine services was commendable and it was a requirement of the time that the present situation of the people of the province.

The governor said that we were trying to provide all the facilities at home to the people of the province in the case of coronavirus, including medical treatment so that people could stay at home and be safe.

The staff appreciated the services and expertise of the doctors and all medical staff and also congratulated the KMU administration and related experts on the telecommunications services.

Earlier in a briefing about the telemedicine project, the governor was informed that a large population of the province would be provided free medical advice by medical experts at home, as well as treatment facilities for coronary patients. General patients will also avoid the circulation of hospitals and clinics. On-line services will be provided initially from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm through the Telemedicine Project. The people can contact the following numbers directly including 0317-1777516 and 0317-9797297 and also can be reached to the official website of KMU for a complete guideline regarding Corona virus and other diseases.

