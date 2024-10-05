Open Menu

Governor KP Laments Deteriorating Condition Of Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasized teachers’ contributions are invaluable, as they not only impart knowledge but also play a crucial role in character building and national development.

In a statement on World Teachers' Day, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for all teachers, whom he described as the architects of the nation dedicated to the education and upbringing of children.

However, Governor Kundi lamented the deteriorating condition of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing this decline to the provincial government's incompetence.

He said that teachers were the beacon of a society but the education sector has been continuously neglected, leading to challenges for both teachers and students.

He urged the government to take immediate notice of this crisis and implement practical measures to improve the conditions of educational institutions.

Restoring the dignity and respect of teachers should be a top priority, as this is the true path to national progress, he concluded.

