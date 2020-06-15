UrduPoint.com
Governor KP Lauds Insaf Doctors Forum For Launching Plasma Donation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman lauded Insaf Doctors Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for launching Plasma Donation Campaign to safe precious human live.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Insaf Doctors Forum that called on him at Governor House Peshawar and also nominated Governor KP as Patron-in-Chief of Insaf Doctors Forum. During meeting with the Governor KP the delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum provided details to the Governor about the launching of the Insaf Doctors Forum's Campaign to donate plasma to corona virus patients for their early recovering from coronavirus.

On the occasion, Governor Shah Farman paid tribute to Insaf Doctors Forum for launching the campaign against corona virus and especially plasma donation. He said that the launching of the Plasma donation campaign by Insaf Doctors Forum was a good move and it would help in saving precious human lives.

All doctors in the medical field should be a part of this campaign as the plasma of people recovering from corona is an important weapon in dealing with the corona epidemic with precautionary measures and the plasma of people recovering from corona is very useful for the treatment of patients.

The Governor said that the services of the medical sector in the fight against the Corona epidemic are commendable but we all have a shared responsibility to eradicate the Corona epidemic. On this occasion, the delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum gave full support to the plasma donation drive. They thanked the Governor for accepting the Chairmanship of the forum.

