Governor KP Lauds PRCS's Role In Strengthening Humanitarian Collaboration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
The Honorable Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, met with the Honorable Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi at the PRCS National Headquarters here on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Honorable Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, met with the Honorable Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi at the PRCS National Headquarters here on Monday.
During the meeting, Governor KP congratulated Mrs Farzhana Naek on assuming the charge as the Chairperson of PRCS and commended her dedication and commitment to humanitarian service.
Mrs Farzhana Naek, expressed her gratitude for the resolute support of the KP government, particularly Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in facilitating PRCS’s humanitarian interventions.
She also discussed and highlighted PRCS’s extensive efforts in crisis management, especially in Parachinar and Kurram Agency, where the organization played a pivotal role in providing emergency relief, medical assistance, and rehabilitation support to affected communities.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured his full support for PRCS initiatives and projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen disaster response, health services, and community resilience in the province.
He also acknowledged PRCS’s proactive role in timely assistance to vulnerable populations, particularly in crisis-affected regions. The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between PRCS and the KP government, with both committing to further enhance humanitarian initiatives across the province.
Chairperson PRCS also presented a souvenir to Faisal Karim Kundi while the governor KP also shared his remarks in the visitor book and officially invited Mrs Naek to visit Peshawar. The Member of the KP Assembly Ahmed Kundi was also present.
Recent Stories
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal12 seconds ago
-
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion13 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat unveils peaceful Ramazan preparation plan13 seconds ago
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar15 seconds ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House16 seconds ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts5 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case5 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago