ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Honorable Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Mrs Farzhana Naek, met with the Honorable Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi at the PRCS National Headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, Governor KP congratulated Mrs Farzhana Naek on assuming the charge as the Chairperson of PRCS and commended her dedication and commitment to humanitarian service.

Mrs Farzhana Naek, expressed her gratitude for the resolute support of the KP government, particularly Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in facilitating PRCS’s humanitarian interventions.

She also discussed and highlighted PRCS’s extensive efforts in crisis management, especially in Parachinar and Kurram Agency, where the organization played a pivotal role in providing emergency relief, medical assistance, and rehabilitation support to affected communities.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured his full support for PRCS initiatives and projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen disaster response, health services, and community resilience in the province.

He also acknowledged PRCS’s proactive role in timely assistance to vulnerable populations, particularly in crisis-affected regions. The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between PRCS and the KP government, with both committing to further enhance humanitarian initiatives across the province.

Chairperson PRCS also presented a souvenir to Faisal Karim Kundi while the governor KP also shared his remarks in the visitor book and officially invited Mrs Naek to visit Peshawar. The Member of the KP Assembly Ahmed Kundi was also present.