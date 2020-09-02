Governor KP lifts ban on appointments

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor public sector universities Shah Farman has lifted the ban on all sort of appointments, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

The Chancellor office has written a letter to the secretary Higher education Department KP about lifting of ban with immediate effect.