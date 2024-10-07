Governor KP marks one year of ongoing violence against palestinians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed deep sorrow and concern over the ongoing violence and brutality against the Palestinian people.

While marking one year since the escalation of the conflict, The Governor emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take concrete actions to protect Palestinian rights and support their quest for freedom.

Kundi remarked that October 7 serves as a reminder of the decades of oppression, violence, and inhumane treatment faced by Palestinians.

He highlighted that in the past year, innocent civilians, including women and children, have been targeted, and violations of their fundamental human rights have intensified.

Palestinians are being forced to live in an environment of uncertainty and fear in their homeland, he said.

The Governor urged the global community, the United Nations, and Muslim countries to listen to the voices of the Palestinian people and unite to take action against Israeli aggression.

He said that Israel's illegal settlements and atrocities not only threaten Palestine but also pose a risk to peace worldwide.

Kundi reaffirmed Pakistan's longstanding support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom, stating, "We stand with the Palestinian people."

He pledged to continue advocating for the restoration of their rights and the liberation of their lands on every possible platform.

He called on human rights organizations and global powers to take practical steps against this oppression, ensuring that Palestinians receive their rightful entitlements and can live freely in their own country.

The Governor concluded his statement with a prayer for the Palestinian people, asking for divine assistance in overcoming their suffering and achieving freedom.

