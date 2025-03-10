Governor KP Meets Chairman Senate To Discuss Political, Parliamentary Affairs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday met with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani to discuss the current political situation and parliamentary affairs in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday met with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani to discuss the current political situation and parliamentary affairs in the country.
The meeting was also attended by senior parliamentary leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who deliberated on the challenges faced by the province and the need for cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments.
During the meeting, the Governor briefed Chairman Gillani on the party’s organizational efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public issues, development projects, and the law and order situation.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and fostering political harmony.
Yousuf Raza Gillani stressed that all political parties must work together to strengthen the parliamentary system, while Governor Kundi highlighted the necessity of federal cooperation for the province’s development.
The meeting also acknowledged and appreciated Governor Kundi’s initiatives, including the organization of a farmers’ convention, a convention for local government representatives, and a gathering of the party’s ticket holders at the Governor House Peshawar.
Recent Stories
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs4 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur4 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture4 minutes ago
-
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day4 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG8 minutes ago
-
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling8 minutes ago
-
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services8 minutes ago
-
City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan9 minutes ago
-
Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF9 minutes ago
-
Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society20 minutes ago