Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Governor Sardar Saleem Haider at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

They discussed the current political landscape, provincial issues, and interprovincial cooperation.

The leaders exchanged views on developmental projects and initiatives aimed at public welfare, reaffirming their commitment to addressing provincial autonomy, maintaining law and order, and collaboratively resolving the challenges faced by citizens.