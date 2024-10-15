Open Menu

Governor KP Meets CM, Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Governor Sardar Saleem Haider at the Aiwan-e-Sadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Governor Sardar Saleem Haider at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

They discussed the current political landscape, provincial issues, and interprovincial cooperation.

The leaders exchanged views on developmental projects and initiatives aimed at public welfare, reaffirming their commitment to addressing provincial autonomy, maintaining law and order, and collaboratively resolving the challenges faced by citizens.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order Sardar Saleem Haider Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

13 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

3 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

51 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

31 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

31 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

31 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

31 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

31 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan