Governor KP meets Federal Minister Finance to discuss financial challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, called on Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday to discuss financial challenges in the province.

The Governor was accompanied by the Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in KP assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

They discussed financial challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provision of federal funds for development projects, and strategies to improve the province's economic situation.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need for financial support in the areas of education, health, and infrastructure to enhance the living standards of the province's residents.

He said that federal government collaboration is crucial for the economic development of the province and expressed hope that joint efforts would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of the people.

In response, Finance Minister Aurangzeb assured the Governor of the federal government’s commitment to supporting the province’s development and prosperity.

He announced that additional funds would soon be allocated for both ongoing and new development projects, aimed at fostering economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/