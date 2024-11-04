Open Menu

Governor KP Meets Federal Minister Finance To Discuss Financial Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Governor KP meets Federal Minister Finance to discuss financial challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, called on Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday to discuss financial challenges in the province.

The Governor was accompanied by the Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in KP assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

They discussed financial challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provision of federal funds for development projects, and strategies to improve the province's economic situation.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need for financial support in the areas of education, health, and infrastructure to enhance the living standards of the province's residents.

He said that federal government collaboration is crucial for the economic development of the province and expressed hope that joint efforts would lead to tangible improvements in the lives of the people.

In response, Finance Minister Aurangzeb assured the Governor of the federal government’s commitment to supporting the province’s development and prosperity.

He announced that additional funds would soon be allocated for both ongoing and new development projects, aimed at fostering economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Lead Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Government

Recent Stories

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food A ..

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed

35 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

2 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

3 hours ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

3 hours ago
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

4 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

5 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan