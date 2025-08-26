Governor KP meets Governor of Barcelona, discusses climate change, religious tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi, along with his delegation, met Governor of Barcelona Mari Carmen Garcia at the Governor House Barcelona.

The delegation included Consul General of Pakistan in Barcelona Murad Ali Wazir, Community Welfare Attache Chaudhry Salik Gondal, Senior Vice President of Pak Federation Spain Hafiz Abdul Razzaq Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Ayaz Abbasi, senior journalist Mohsin Raza, Fasih Haider from the USA, Chairman of Kashmir Council Belgium Syed Ali Raza, and senior journalist Ali Furqan.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the recent flood devastation in KP and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected people.

Both sides also exchanged views on the global challenge of climate change, highlighting its severe impact on Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi stressed that climate change is a worldwide issue and requires joint efforts to mitigate its consequences.

The two leaders also explored opportunities to promote religious tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, paid an official visit to the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona where he met Members of Parliament Alberto Bondeso (Spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee) and Ernesto Carrion.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the pivotal role of parliaments in strengthening democratic systems.

Governor Kundi emphasized that democratic institutions provide genuine solutions to public issues and that parliament represents the true political and popular strength of any nation.

Both sides agreed to strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Catalonia, promote democratic values, and expand parliamentary cooperation. The proposal of declaring Peshawar and Barcelona as sister cities also came under discussion.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Pakistani Consulate in Barcelona, where he was warmly received by Consul General Murad Wazir.

During the visit, the Governor was briefed on the consulate’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the Pakistani community, promote a positive image of Pakistan, and encourage investment opportunities.

Governor Kundi appreciated the initiatives taken by Consul General Murad Wazir and his team for their effective outreach and engagement with the community.

On the occasion, Consul General Murad Wazir presented traditional caps to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and members of his delegation as a gesture of honor and expressed gratitude for their visit. Governor Kundi also inscribed his remarks in the guest book, appreciating the consulate’s services.