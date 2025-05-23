Governor KP Meets Hanif Abbasi
Published May 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday met with the Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, at the Ministry of Railways.
During the meeting, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the prevailing political, social and economic situation in the country, said a news release.
The discussions focused on national stability, law and order, and ongoing development projects aimed at public welfare.
Faisal Kundi emphasized the significance of reforms and advancements in the railway sector, saying that a modern and efficient transportation system is essential for national progress.
Hanif Abbasi reiterated the federal government’s commitment to strengthening and improving railway infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Both leaders agreed on enhancing regional cooperation, with special emphasis on prioritizing the developmental agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and improving public services.
They also stressed the need for a joint strategy to address the political challenges facing Pakistan.
The meeting also covered critical social issues, including law and order, education, and healthcare, with a mutual agreement to take collaborative steps for their resolution.
The Governor and the Minister underscored the importance of unity and cooperation for the prosperity and advancement of the nation.
At the end, both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling their respective responsibilities and pledged to continue working tirelessly for the welfare of the people and the development of the country.
