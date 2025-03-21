Governor KP Meets Health Minister
Published March 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, paid a visit to the Ministry of Health and met with Federal Minister of Health, Mustafa Kamal.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi extended his congratulations to Minister Kamal on assuming office and expressed confidence in his leadership and expertise.
"Your services and performance as the Mayor of Karachi have been commendable and widely recognized," said Governor Kundi, adding that Mustafa Kamal’s experience and leadership skills would significantly contribute to improving the health sector.
The discussion centered on strengthening collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to enhance public health services in KP.
Both leaders agreed to work closely on joint initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and addressing key challenges in the province.
Governor Kundi highlighted ongoing health projects and the challenges faced in the sector, while Minister Kamal reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting KP’s health initiatives.
"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a crucial province of Pakistan, and the federal Ministry of Health will extend all possible support to its provincial health department," stated Mustafa Kamal.
Both leaders emphasized the need for a collaborative approach between federal and provincial authorities to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.
Mustafa Kamal reiterated his commitment to ensuring healthcare facilities reach every doorstep through modern technology and innovative solutions.
"The burden of diseases is increasing across the country, and it is imperative that we take urgent measures to improve healthcare delivery," remarked Minister Kamal.
He shared that he has already held telephonic discussions with all four provincial health ministers since assuming office.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi extended an invitation to Minister Mustafa Kamal to visit the Governor’s House in Peshawar, reinforcing the commitment to continued cooperation for the betterment of Pakistan’s health sector.
