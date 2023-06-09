UrduPoint.com

Governor KP Meets Leading Politicians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Governor KP meets leading politicians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Friday inaugurated a luxury home interior showroom based on modern furniture at Mansehra Road Abbottabad besides meeting leading politicians and former members of the provincial as well national assembly from Hazara Region.

The Governor was given a warm welcome by Faisal Habib, owner of Lux Home Interior Showroom and renowned businessman, Syed Safdar Zaman Shah and the business community of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Bitgram.

Former Member of National Assembly Babar Nawaz Awan, Fayyaz Tanuli, Haji Tariq Sultan, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Munir Shinwari, Safdar Zaman Shah and other business community, chamber presidents and media representatives were present in the opening ceremony.

The Governor inspected the furniture and other interior items made according to modern Turkish designs, local and international designs.

Establishing the best of its kind home decor showroom is a great convenience for the local population, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

The modern showroom will provide employment opportunities to the local population, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said. The furniture made by wood carving in Pakistan is also very popular in foreign countries, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

"My doors are open wherever the business community needs my support," Haji Ghulam Ali said. Haji Ghulam Ali welcomes business activities in all the cities of the province according to the requirements of the modern era. Promotion of business will end unemployment and stabilize the country's economy, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

