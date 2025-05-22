Open Menu

Governor KP, Minister Railways Agreed To Restore Historic Safari Train Between Peshawar, Landi Kotal To Boost Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi here on Thursday to discuss the improvement of railway infrastructure in the province, promotion of tourism, and enhancement of travel facilities.

Pakistan Peoples Party's parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, also attended the meeting.

During the discussion, both sides agreed on the early restoration of the historic Safari Train between Peshawar and Landi Kotal of district Khyber. The revival aims to boost tourism and allow both local and foreign tourists to experience the scenic beauty of the Khyber region.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need to transform the Peshawar to Karachi railway track into a model corridor, offering the public safe, fast, and high-quality travel services.

He added that revitalizing the railway system in KP would contribute significantly to the province’s economic growth.

Minister Hanif Abbasi assured the Governor that practical steps are being taken to modernize the railway infrastructure, with a focus on timely train operations, cleanliness, and improved travel conditions. The two leaders also discussed plans for the Peshawar Safari Train in detail. Minister Abbasi accepted the Governor’s invitation to visit Peshawar in the near future.

