Governor KP, Minister Technology discuss boosting science and Tech in underserved regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Sardar Khalid Magsi here on Friday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of science and technology in the province, particularly focusing on youth capacity building and the provision of technical facilities in Dera Ismail Khan.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the immense potential of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar and the southern districts.

He stressed that with access to modern scientific education, research, and training opportunities, young people could play a significant role in national development.

Governor Kundi highlighted the importance of establishing science and technology institutions, laboratories, incubation centers, and related facilities in underdeveloped areas such as Dera Ismail Khan to align local youth with contemporary technological trends.

Federal Minister Khalid Magsi appreciated the Governor’s vision and assured full support from the Ministry of Science and Technology in creating opportunities for KP’s youth and advancing scientific initiatives in the region.