Open Menu

Governor KP, Minister Technology Discuss Boosting Science And Tech In Underserved Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Governor KP, Minister Technology discuss boosting science and Tech in underserved regions

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Sardar Khalid Magsi here on Friday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of science and technology in the province, particularly focusing on youth capacity building and the provision of technical facilities in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Sardar Khalid Magsi here on Friday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of science and technology in the province, particularly focusing on youth capacity building and the provision of technical facilities in Dera Ismail Khan.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the immense potential of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar and the southern districts.

He stressed that with access to modern scientific education, research, and training opportunities, young people could play a significant role in national development.

Governor Kundi highlighted the importance of establishing science and technology institutions, laboratories, incubation centers, and related facilities in underdeveloped areas such as Dera Ismail Khan to align local youth with contemporary technological trends.

Federal Minister Khalid Magsi appreciated the Governor’s vision and assured full support from the Ministry of Science and Technology in creating opportunities for KP’s youth and advancing scientific initiatives in the region.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

10 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan