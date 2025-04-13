Governor KP Mourns Death Of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member and founding figure, Haji Nisar Ahmad Saraf.
In his condolence message, the Governor paid tribute to the late Haji Nisar, describing him as a sincere, ideological, and longstanding worker who served the party with unwavering loyalty and dedication.
He added that the late Haji Nisar’s political struggle and commitment to the PPP would serve as a guiding light for future generations.
The Governor prayed for the departed soul to be granted a high place in the hereafter and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family particularly his brothers Zafar Saraf, Musharraf Khan, and Ashraf Khan, and his sons Fahad Shehzad, Faisal, Fayyaz, and Zaheen Nisar praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.
