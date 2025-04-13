Open Menu

Governor KP Mourns Death Of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Governor KP mourns death of Haji Nisar Ahmed Saraf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member and founding figure, Haji Nisar Ahmad Saraf.

In his condolence message, the Governor paid tribute to the late Haji Nisar, describing him as a sincere, ideological, and longstanding worker who served the party with unwavering loyalty and dedication.

He added that the late Haji Nisar’s political struggle and commitment to the PPP would serve as a guiding light for future generations.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul to be granted a high place in the hereafter and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family particularly his brothers Zafar Saraf, Musharraf Khan, and Ashraf Khan, and his sons Fahad Shehzad, Faisal, Fayyaz, and Zaheen Nisar praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

Recent Stories

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

6 minutes ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

2 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

2 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

2 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

3 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

3 hours ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

3 hours ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan