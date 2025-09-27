Governor KP Offers Condolences To Bereaved Family Of Road Accident Victims In Paharpur
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday visited Pir Ashaab in Tehsil Paharpur to offer condolences to the family of 12 members who lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Dana Sar on the Dera Ismail Khan–Balochistan Road.
The Governor met the head of the bereaved family, Fazal Miyani, and other relatives, expressing his heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, speedy recovery of the injured, and courage for the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi said the entire province shared the grief of the affected family.
He assured them of full support and directed the health department officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured without any delay.
It may be recalled that the previous day, a mini-truck carrying a nomad family plunged into a deep ravine after its brakes failed near Dana Sar, resulting in the death of 12 members of the same family and injuries to three others.
The bereaved family and local residents expressed gratitude to the Governor for visiting the remote area to share their grief, terming it a gesture of humanity and solidarity.
