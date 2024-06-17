Governor KP Offers Eid Prayer At Jama Masjid Of Kokar Village
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 10:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi offered Eid prayers at the Jama Masjid of Kokar village adjacent to his residence Kundi Model in district Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi and others offered Eid prayers along with the Governor.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country, national unity, and unity of the Muslim Ummah. After performing the Eid prayer, the Governor received Eid greetings from the worshipers.
Meanwhile, the Eid-ul-Adha prayers also offered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar amidst tight security measures was taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as the main Eid prayer was held in historical Eidgah of Peshawar, followed by Eid prayers were offered in different masajid in the provincial capital including Jamia Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, Sunehri Masjid Peshawar, Jami Masjid Tawheedabad, Jamia Masjid Phod Gran Chowk Nasir Khan, Jamia Masjid Nushobaba Firdous Chowk,Jamia Masjid Tahmas football Stadium, Jamia Masjid Sheikh Junaid Baba, Jamia Masjid Civil Colony, Jamia Masjid Safa Ghaziabad Dalazak Road, Jamia Masjid Yousaf Khan Hazar Khawani, Jamia Masjid Owais Qarni Malikabad Pajagi Road, Jama Masjid Zareen Ustad Nazarbustan Baba Road, Jamia Masjid Medina Gulbahar No.
2, Jamia Masjid Darwash, Saddar, Jamia Masjid Takhtoo Jumat, Saddar, Jamia Masjid Abu Bakar, GPO, Saddar, Jamia Masjid, Peshawar Cantt, Jamia Masjid Shaheen Town, Jamia Masjid Speen Jumat Jamrud Road, Jamia Masjid Bara Gate, Jamia Masjid Swati Patak, Jamia Masjid Gulbarga, Jamia Masjid Lala Zar Colony, Khana Sugar Mills.
APP/ijz
