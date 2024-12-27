Open Menu

Governor KP Pays Tribute To Major Owais

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Governor KP pays tribute to Major Owais

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his tribute to Major Muhammad Owais, who was martyred in an exchange of fire during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred officer.

He prayed for the elevation of Major Owais's ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his grieving family.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain. He reaffirmed that those who have laid down their lives in the battle for the country's security and peace remain a source of pride for the nation.

The Governor acknowledged that the martyrs are a symbol of national pride and are critical to the country's defense and stability.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

57 minutes ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

9 hours ago
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

10 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

11 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

11 hours ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan