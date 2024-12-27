Governor KP Pays Tribute To Major Owais
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his tribute to Major Muhammad Owais, who was martyred in an exchange of fire during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.
The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred officer.
He prayed for the elevation of Major Owais's ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his grieving family.
Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain. He reaffirmed that those who have laid down their lives in the battle for the country's security and peace remain a source of pride for the nation.
The Governor acknowledged that the martyrs are a symbol of national pride and are critical to the country's defense and stability.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP pays tribute to Major Owais2 minutes ago
-
Strict regulations issued for pet and stray dogs in Karor Lal Esan22 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for Shaheed Major offered at Miran Shah22 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police stations, check posts to review security situation32 minutes ago
-
PM remembers Benazir Bhutto as champion of democracy, icon of courage42 minutes ago
-
District admin focuses on quality education, facilities in Abbottabad42 minutes ago
-
3 vehicles collide on Quetta-Karachi highway, 1 dead, two injured1 hour ago
-
Faryal paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement11 hours ago
-
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan12 hours ago
-
Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangements12 hours ago
-
Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch12 hours ago