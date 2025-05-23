Open Menu

Governor KP Praises Ongoing Humanitarian Efforts Of King Salman Relief Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited head office of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), where he was warmly received by the center’s head, Abdullah Al-Baqami.

During the visit, Governor Kundi was given a detailed briefing on the center’s ongoing humanitarian projects across Pakistan.

It was highlighted during the briefing that KSRelief is actively engaged in relief activities throughout all four provinces of Pakistan, with a particular focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

These efforts include the distribution of food items in collaboration with local partner organizations. However, officials noted that at times, the lack of No Objection Certificates (NoCs) poses challenges to their operations.

KSRelief has initiated the construction of a model village in the flood-affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan, which will include a dispensary and a school equipped with modern facilities.

Additionally, plans are underway to install 19 water filtration plants across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So far, 5,000 weather kits have been distributed to those in need.

Governor Kundi praised the contributions of KSRelief and shared that, in his capacity as President of the Red Crescent Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he has launched a free ambulance service in Peshawar, which is set to expand across the province.

He emphasized the Red Crescent’s commitment to working with different organizations on welfare initiatives.

Vice Chairman of Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, who accompanied the Governor, requested KSRelief's support in ambulance services and other humanitarian projects.

