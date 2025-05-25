Governor KP Praises Pak Army For Eliminating Four Terrorists In DI Khan Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for successfully eliminating four terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed group "Fitna al-Khawarij" in operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Khoi Bahara area.
Commending the successful operation, Governor Kundi extended special appreciation to the operational commander and security personnel involved in the mission.
He said that the disgraceful end of those attempting to use the peaceful region of Khoi Bahara for nefarious purposes is a highly welcome development.
The Governor also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel, including a Major, who sustained injuries during the operation.
