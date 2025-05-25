Open Menu

Governor KP Praises Pak Army For Eliminating Four Terrorists In DI Khan Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Governor KP praises Pak Army for eliminating four Terrorists in DI Khan operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for successfully eliminating four terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed group "Fitna al-Khawarij" in operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Khoi Bahara area.

Commending the successful operation, Governor Kundi extended special appreciation to the operational commander and security personnel involved in the mission.

He said that the disgraceful end of those attempting to use the peaceful region of Khoi Bahara for nefarious purposes is a highly welcome development.

The Governor also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel, including a Major, who sustained injuries during the operation.

Recent Stories

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

6 minutes ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

36 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

50 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan