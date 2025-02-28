Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Governor KP, Punjab discuss political, inter-provincial activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday met with Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, at the Governor House Lahore.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed party organizational matters, political activities, and various issues of mutual interest. They also deliberated on inter-provincial harmony and the overall political situation in the country.

The two governors agreed to strengthen relations between the federation and the provinces and to enhance cooperation on public welfare projects.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, emphasized that inter-provincial harmony is essential for national progress.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, stressed the need for all provinces to work together to address public issues effectively.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the shrine of the renowned Sufi saint, Hazrat Data Darbar.During his visit, the Governor laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered special prayers for the country's progress, peace, and stability, particularly for the restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also participated in the distribution of langar (free meals) among devotees, continuing the tradition of serving the community.

APP/ash/

