Governor KP salutes organizations work for humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that Rotary International is a global organization serving humanity with its own resources and the government will provide all available resources, including the provision of land, to establish charitable schools and colleges in the province.

"I see many innocent children in the society who cannot go to school due to poverty and are looking for food from the garbage in the streets".

He said this while speaking as a special guest at Rotary's "Imagine Con 23, Conference of Change" at a local hotel here.

The conference was addressed by Provincial Minister Adnan Jalil, President of Rotary International Joharita Solhari, District Governor Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohila, Rotary International Director Faiz Qadwai also addressed and informed the Governor about the humanitarian service duties of the institution.

Caretaker provincial minister Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, members of Rotary Clubs of Pakistan, international officials, business community, officials of women's chambers and representatives of charities throughout the country attended the conference.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Ghulam Ali said that the society requires us to take joint measures for social service and development.

The Governor said, I salute world institutions' services in flood and eradication of polio as their struggle is not hidden from anyone.

We should help the poor to build their houses before any natural calamity, said the Governor.

In this regard, I like the proposal of Rotary International to build houses under the establishment of smart villages, Governor Ghulam Ali added.

The Governor said that we should be proud of the institutions that work day and night for humanity and provide services to people during untoward incidents especially in natural calamity.