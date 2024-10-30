Open Menu

Governor KP, Saudi Ambassador Held Meeting To Discuss Bilatral Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, here on Thursday

Accompanying the Governor was Ahmad Karim Kundi, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi praised the role of the Islamic Development Bank in the Chashma Lift Canal project and expressed gratitude to the Saudi government, the Ambassador, and the bank.

He emphasized that this initiative is not only vital for Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but is also a significant step towards Pakistan's overall development and prosperity.

The Governor said that the project is expected to usher in an agricultural revolution in the region, opening new avenues for economic growth.

The Governor said that Saudi Government always helped and support Pakistan and it's people during any critical situations.

