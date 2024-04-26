Governor KP says research in health sector vital for healthy society, rooting out diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that research in the health sector is very important for a healthy society and rooting out diseases.

Addressing at the Global Conference on Health Research-2024 in Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) as special guest here Friday, he paid tribute to the management committee of RMI for organizing the World Conference on Research in the field of medicine. The Governor said in order to deal with global medical challenges in the world, modern research in the health sector has to be promoted.

Rehman Medical Institute has undoubtedly done a great job on research to improve the field of medicine in this region, Haji Ghulam Ali said and added that the RMI was a renowned medical institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was popular all over the country.

“I also advise the young medical students to make a name for themselves in research in the medical field. I hope that this conference will prove to be very useful for the improvement of the medical field,” said Haji Ghulam Ali.

The Governor welcomed the researchers from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Qatar and other countries participating in the conference to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.