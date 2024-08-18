Governor KP seeks judiciary support in VCs appointments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who is the Chancellor of universities, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed serious concerns over the delaying tactics in the appointments of permanent Vice Chancellors (VCs) in 26 universities of the province and requested the court to play its immediate role in the matter.

Governor Kundi, in a special video message here on Sunday, criticized the provincial government’s attempts to influence the appointment process by pushing for the selection of VCs from among its workers. He pointed out that the search committee had completed its selection process, but the appointment procedure has been stalled, which he finds alarming.

The governor warned that if the process remains unresolved, 26 universities will continue to lack permanent VCs for an additional six months. He said that the delay is causing significant distress among students.

He explained that the process for appointing VCs involves several steps including the search committee’s recommendations are forwarded first to the Chief Secretary, then to the Chief Minister, and finally to the Governor and this entire process typically takes six months.

Governor Kundi revealed that despite the search committee's recommendations being submitted earlier, the summary was not forwarded to him. He criticized the provincial cabinet for rejecting the summary during its meeting, revealing false claims made to the court that the summary had been sent to the governor.

He urged the judiciary to expedite hearings and to ensure that the previous search committee’s recommendations are acted upon swiftly to prevent further damage to the universities.

Governor Kundi also highlighted a discrepancy in funding, saying that Sindh allocated Rs32 billion, Punjab Rs7 billion, and Balochistan Rs5 billion, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated only 3 billion rupees for its 34 universities. He accused the provincial government of using the universities' funds in other places for their interests.

He mentioned that pensioners of the universities can't be paid.

He further criticized the prevailing corruption within the KP government, saying ministers blame the chief minister and the chief minister blames his ministers.