Governor KP Shah Farman, Commerce Secretary discuss trade uplift

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Commerce Secretary, Muhammad Saleh Ahmad Farooqi called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad the other day.

Both discussed matters pertaining to trade affairs with other countries with special focus on regional trade activities.

During the meeting capacity building and creation of more opportunities for enhancing industrial and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also came under the discussion.