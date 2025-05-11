Governor KP slams exam paper leak at Minister’s Hujra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and concern over reports of exam paper leak during recruitment tests for teachers allegedly taking place at the hujra (guesthouse) of provincial minister Pakhtoon Yar in Bannu.

The recruitment tests were being conducted under the education Department.

Terming the incident a severe blow to merit and transparency, Governor Kundi called it a grave mockery of the nation’s future.

He praised the swift action of Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Faheem, and Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz Khan, who, along with local police, raided the minister’s hujra in the jurisdiction of Mira Khel Police Station. During the raid, authorities reportedly recovered exam papers, answer sheets, laptops, computers, and printers, and arrested 10 individuals on the spot.

The Governor criticized the provincial administration, likening it to the tale of "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves," and claimed that the province had been handed over to a corrupt mafia.

He referenced the Kohistan mega-corruption scandal as further evidence of the widespread graft.

Governor Kundi said that the incident demanded the immediate resignation of the involved provincial minister on moral and ethical grounds. However, he alleged that in a province where even the Chief Minister is "breaking records of corruption," expecting ministers to act differently was unrealistic.

He warned that the government's patronage of corruption is leading to disillusionment among hardworking and capable youth, which he described as an alarming sign for the future of the province.

